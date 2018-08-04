Volunteers help rehab Carson middle school

Nearly 200 volunteers came to Stephen M. White Middle School in Carson, ready to make a difference.They were led by members of the Andeavor Youth Development Academy and employees of SpaceX.The volunteers transformed the school's quad, blacktop and playground.Projects included painting basketball courts, spreading mulch and planting a community garden.School officials say the 60-year-old middle school was starting to show its age.The main and most visible project was a large mural.Stephen M. White Middle School serves over 1,600 students each year.All of the supplies for the beautification project were donated by local businesses.