WATCH TODAY: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner to provide update on when, how schools will reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- School officials are expected to provide an update Monday on plans for reopening the Los Angeles Unified School District.
LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner will provide an update to the school community on teacher training, when and how schools will reopen, and plans for graduation and summer school, according to an LAUSD spokesperson.
The nation's second largest school district will finish the school year with "distance learning," but there are many moving pieces that could determine when the next academic year begins.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week the next school year could start as early as the end of July or beginning of August, though there will likely be some modifications.
The governor made the announcement with "cautious optimism" as the state looks toward easing statewide stay-at-home orders within the next few weeks, instead of months.
Newsom said the possibility of pushing up the next school year comes amid ongoing concerns of "learning losses," though a decision on start dates has not yet been made.
Beutner said the decision would need to include COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
"As soon as the scientists tell us how, we'll figure out the when," he said.
The superintendent did not say who would pay for the testing, tracing or whether it would include all 700,000 students and 75,000 district personnel.
However, Beutner did say that when schools closed on March 13, there were no cases of the novel virus and he wants to keep it that way.
Beutner said, "What we've shared with our school community is we need to be careful that the efforts we made to close schools back on March 13th, school facilities, that we don't suffer a setback.We closed with no COVID diagnosis in any school community and we don't want a hasty return reverse the success of that effort."
School is scheduled to start August 18. LAUSD has not yet shared plans for whether facilities will be reopened by then.
Beutner said he is looking for further guidance from health authorities before the school district can make that decision.
