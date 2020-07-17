WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom expected to make call on reopening California schools, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6318816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said schools shouldn't reopen in the fall if current COVID-19 conditions persist.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make an announcement today on whether California schools should reopen for in-person instruction in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources tell ABC7 News.Up until this point, those decisions have been left entirely up to local school districts. With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the state is now expected to take over the decision making.Gov. Newsom will hold a press conference on reopening schools and COVID-19 Friday at noon.It's not yet clear if the governor will offer recommendations or strict rules on which districts can and can't open."I'm hoping they're going to be standards not guidelines," State Sen. Steve Glazer, who represents parts of Contra Costa and Alameda counties, told ABC7 News. "(Gov. Newsom) has used the guidelines framework for months and it hasn't worked.""If we're going to say it's not safe to be inside of a restaurant dining, why would we say it's safe to be inside of a classroom?" Glazer added.With many California school districts just three or four weeks away from fall instruction, many are opting for full-time online distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. That's the smart move for much of the state, said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in a virtual press conference Wednesday."I think that if school opened tomorrow, most of our districts would open in distance learning," said Thurmond. "And that is a decision that I think is a good decision if conditions don't change right now."Thurmond called for "an abundance of caution" as many of California's 1,000 school districts finalize plans for the new school term."In any place where there is uncertainty, we should proceed with caution. In many cases, that's going to be opening in distance learning," Thurmond said in a weekly media briefing held online.However, there is no one-size-fits-all template for reopening schools, and classroom learning can still happen in counties or districts where it can be done safely, he said.Last month, the California Department of Education released 62 pages of guidelines for districts on how to safely reopen. The guide laid out recommendations for taking temperature upon entering buses and schools, spacing out desks, cutting class sizes and rigorous cleaning of campuses and hand sanitizing for students and staff. But that was before California's case count exploded."Since we've issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically," said Thurmond. "We know that in many communities throughout our state we're seeing high rates of infection in the community."The Los Angeles and San Diego school districts, the two largest in California with a combined K-12 student population of about 720,000, announced Monday their school years will begin next month with distance learning because of rising coronavirus hospitalizations and infection rates."We applaud the superintendents and school boards in Los Angeles and San Diego for making the decision to say, 'Lets open 'safely,' " Thurmond said.L.A. and San Diego are the latest in a growing number of California school districts choosing to start the new term with digital learning amid strong concerns from teachers unions about the safety of staff on school campuses.Oakland, Long Beach and San Bernardino districts are among those that already have have said they will start off with distance learning. Some districts are considering a mix of distance learning and classroom instruction with few students in the room.Meanwhile, the superintendent of the El Segundo Unified School District posted a letter to parents online on Wednesday, stating that hybrid learning and distance learning will be offered for the upcoming school year, but that decision is contingent on Newsom's announcement.Thurmond acknowledged the safest way forward for much of the state is to keep classrooms closed for now, and pivot to some in-person instruction if and when coronavirus conditions improve."We are concerned with the increase in hospitalizations, and the fact that those needing hospitalizations are needing intensive care at a higher rate," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.