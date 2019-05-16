Education

West Point to graduate its largest class of black women

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Thirty-four women are set to make history during graduation ceremonies at West Point on Saturday, May 25th.

The cadets will become the largest class of African-American women to graduate together from the United States Military Academy.

The class of 2019 also boasts the highest number of female Hispanic graduates.

And West Point will graduate its 5000th female cadet.

The first class of women graduated from the academy in 1980.

More than 950 cadets will receive their commissions as Army second lieutenants during the ceremony.

Vice President Mike Pence will be the commencement speaker.

The United States Military Academy was established in 1802.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgraduationmilitaryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News