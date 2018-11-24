EDUCATION

Wisconsin school district: Free speech protects students giving apparent Nazi salute in photo

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a photograph that showed several high school boys g

BARABOO, Wis. --
Officials with a Wisconsin school district say free-speech rights would make it difficult to discipline students who appeared in a photograph that showed several high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.

The State Journal reports that Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller said in a letter to parents Wednesday that officials cannot know the "intentions in the hearts" of those involved. She also said the district isn't in a position to punish the students because they are protected by the First Amendment.

The photo of about 60 boys was taken outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo last spring. The parent who took the photographer said he simply asked the boys to wave goodbye to their parents before heading to prom.

Mueller's letter said part of the district's investigation is complete.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolpromphotonazisu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpholocaustfirst amendmentWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Navient may have pushed borrowers into high-cost plans
Norwalk High School students give thousands to local charities
LBUSD students eligible for 2 years of tuition-free college at LBCC
Santa Monica student encourages political discussion on campus
More Education
Top Stories
3 taken into custody after high-speed chase ends in Duarte
Suspect steals treasured photos at Paramount gas station
Mission Inn's Festival of Lights ceremony features Robin Thicke
Man killed while exiting vehicle on 60 Fwy in Diamond Bar
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Extra discounts offered for shooting, fire victims at Westfield Topanga
Suspect in custody for Laguna Niguel homicide
WeHo dispensary offers big Black Friday deals
Show More
Firefighters find gambling machines at TX church
Black Friday shopping frenzy in full swing across SoCal
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Tiger vs. Phil: Mickelson wins $9M golf match
Animal activists protest on Rodeo Drive for 'Fur-Free Friday'
More News