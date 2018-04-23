EDUCATION

El Camino Real Charter High School team brings home 8th title for National Academic Decathlon

The eight-student team at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills has done it again - they've won the National Academic Decathlon title. (KABC)

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The eight-student team at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills has done it again - they've won the National Academic Decathlon title.

The team was greeted with a champions welcome on campus Monday.

After winning the state championship, the team traveled to suburban Dallas, Texas, for the competition. They said that they felt pressure to win - and they did! They won the school's eighth national championship, which is first time they've won since 2010.

According to their coach, the theme of the competition was Africa- its culture, government and currency, among other subjects.

Winning the national title is a tradition for this San Fernando Valley high school. Granada Hills Charter High School is the other San Fernando Valley school that's won it multiple times.

Some of the students said they were feeling tremendous pressure to win. Not because of the titles the school has won but the pressure they put on themselves to win it all.

One team member joked the win helps keep the home values up. When asked what their plan is now, some of the students said they'd like to give their brains a break for a short while.
