El Chapo's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, speaks out for first time since being released from prison

In a new interview with Elle.com, the 34-year-old details her background and shares how she came to assist in El Chapo's escapes.

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is speaking out for the first time since being released from prison.

The 34-year-old was released from federal custody last month after completing a three-year sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering. She pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors and had been moved from a Texas prison to a Long Beach halfway house prior to her release.

She's now serving four years of supervised release.

In the new interview with Elle.com titled "Life as El Chapo's Wife: The real story of Emma Coronel Aispuro," she details her background of how she came to be El Chapo's wife and how she came to assist in his previous prison escapes.

She also shared what she's looking forward to in her future.

"I hope for many good and beautiful things in my life," she told Elle.

Aispuro said she was feeling excited to be with her daughters again, and is enjoying "quality moments." She said she was focused on her future career plans, which she says are still evolving.

"I still can't say the plans, because then later they won't come to be," she added with a laugh. "But many and beautiful."

Aispuro has previously expressed "true regret for any and all harm" when she was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

El Chapo, the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. He insisted his trial in New York wasn't fair and told the judge his case "was stained."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.