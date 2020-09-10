El Dorado Fire: Evacuations ordered in Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks as blaze burns 12,474 acres

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for communities near the El Dorado fire in the Yucaipa area.

Those living in Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks were told Wednesday afternoon to leave their homes after the blaze flared-up.

The El Dorado Fire has burned at least 12,474 acres and is 18% contained as of Thursday morning.

The blaze erupted on Saturday morning in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. Fire officials quickly determined that it was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal party in the area.
A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 8,000 acres, officials say.


Officials issued this evacuation advisory:

The communities of Angelus Oaks and 7 Oaks are under an immediate Evacuation Order (as of 3:30PM on 9/9/20) due to significant fire activity in the Highway 38 and Valley of the Falls Area, with fire on the North side of Highway 38. You should gather your belongings, pets, important papers and photos, computer or devices, credit/cash, and medications, and leave your homes now. Please use Highway 38 North to Big Bear Lake. The lower section of Highway 38 is impacted by fire, and you cannot drive South.

OTHER EVACUATIONS: San Bernardino County authorities have put together an interactive map of evacuation areas. To find out if your home is in an evacuation area, you can enter your address in the map.

WATCH: Time lapse video captures El Dorado Fire erupting near Yucaipa
Time lapse video taken over 15 minutes on Saturday shows the El Dorado Fire quickly exploding from 25 to 400 acres as thick smoke plumes tower over the Yucaipa area. As of Sunday morning, the blaze was over 2,700 acres.

