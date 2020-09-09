El Dorado Fire: Evacuation orders issued for Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks as blaze grows to 11,500 acres

Evacuation orders have been issued for Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks as the El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa burns at least 11,500 acres.
By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- New evacuation orders have been issued for communities near the El Dorado fire in the Yucaipa area.

Those living in Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks have been told to leave.

The El Dorado fire has burned nearly 11,500 acres and is 19% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze erupted on Saturday morning in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. Fire officials quickly determined that it was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal party in the area.
EMBED More News Videos

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 8,000 acres, officials say.


Officials issued this evacuation advisory:

The communities of Angelus Oaks and 7 Oaks are under an immediate Evacuation Order (as of 3:30PM on 9/9/20)due to significant fire activity in the Highway 38 and Valley of the Falls Area, with fire on the North side of Highway 38. You should gather your belongings, pets, important papers and photos, computer or devices,credit/cash, and medications, and leave your homes now. Please use Highway 38 North to Big Bear Lake. Thelower section of Highway 38 is impacted by fire, and you cannot drive South.

OTHER EVACUATIONS: San Bernardino County authorities have put together an interactive map of evacuation areas. To find out if your home is in an evacuation area, you can enter your address in the map.

WATCH: Time lapse video captures El Dorado Fire erupting near Yucaipa
EMBED More News Videos

Time lapse video taken over 15 minutes on Saturday shows the El Dorado Fire quickly exploding from 25 to 400 acres as thick smoke plumes tower over the Yucaipa area. As of Sunday morning, the blaze was over 2,700 acres.

