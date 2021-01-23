El Monte church explosion, vandalism prompt multi-agency investigation, FBI says

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- An explosion and vandalism early Saturday morning at a church in El Monte have prompted an investigation by the FBI and local authorities, officials said.

The incident was reported by multiple 911 callers shortly after 1 a.m. at the First Works Baptist church at 2600 Tyler Avenue, according to police. Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke emanating from the building but no active fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

"It appeared that the walls to the church had been vandalized as well as all the windows," El Monte police Lt. Christopher Cano said. The windows "appeared at first to be smashed, then we realized that the windows were not smashed, that they had actually blown out from some type of explosion."

Whether anyone was inside the building at the time was unclear. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, the FBI described the incident as an "IED attack," adding that the bureau's bomb technicians and an evidence response team were investigating.

"Although we do not yet know the motive, I am aware of the anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynist sermons given by the pastor of First Works Baptist Church," L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement, "and my office has referred concerning matters pertaining to the pastor to the County's Human Rights Commission, who has been working in collaboration with the City of El Monte to de-escalate the situation."

Anyone with information about the explosion is urged to contact the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565 or fbi.tips.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el montelos angeles countylgbtqexplosionchurchfbifirefighterslgbt
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for part of SoCal
3 Black teens wrongly detained at SoCal Target store speak out
33 missing children recovered in joint LA-based operation
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
NYT: Trump, lawyer plotted to oust acting AG, undo election results
High-speed pursuit ends with crash near Gorman
Show More
The Standard hotel in West Hollywood closing indefinitely
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are leveling off in LA County
California snorkeler bit by shark off coast of Maui
Revisit Vin Scully's call on Hank Aaron's 715th home run
Veteran-owned soap company gives back to the homeless
More TOP STORIES News