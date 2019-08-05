21 now dead from shooting at El Paso Walmart after officials announce one death in hospital

Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital.— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019
The El Paso police department announced that the person died at the hospital, bringing the death toll to 21.
The shooting at a crowded El Paso department store will be handled as a domestic terrorism case, federal authorities said as they weighed hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman that could carry the death penalty.
Twenty-six people, including two children, were wounded, most of them taken to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott initially said. The victims' identities have not been released.
Three Mexican nationals are among the dead and another six among the injured, Mexican officials said late Saturday. No first responders were among those killed or injured.
At 10:39 a.m., police received a 911 call about an active shooter scene near the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city. It took six minutes from the time the first 911 call was placed until officers arrived on the scene.
Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas. Police believe the suspect may have been armed with a rifle.
Crusius was booked at the downtown jail on capital murder charges, El Paso district attorney Jaime Esparza said Sunday.
Esparza announced that his office will seek the death penalty against Crusius.
Federal prosecutors have a "view toward" bringing federal hate crime and firearm charges against Crusius, John Bash, the United States attorney for the western district of Texas, added.
Bash said authorities are treating the shooting, which "appears to be designed to intimidate a civilian population," as a case of domestic terrorism.
The El Paso police chief said authorities are examining what he called a "manifesto" that they believe was written by the shooter and shows a possible "nexus" to a hate crime.
An eyewitness told ABC News Radio in an interview that the shooter was dressed in cargo pants and wore ear protection. She said he began to fire in the parking lot and saw him shoot multiple people in cold blood.
From there, she said, the shooter walked into the store. She characterized his demeanor as calm and confident as though "he was on a mission."
There were as many as 3,000 people in the store during the busy back-to-school shopping season, authorities said.
Walmart said in a statement: "We are in shock over the tragic events at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where Walmart store #2201 and Sam's Club #6502 are located. We're praying for the victims, the community and our associates, as well as the first responders who are on the scene. We're working closely with law enforcement and will update as appropriate."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence" and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.
White House staff said President Trump was briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General Barr and Governor Abbott.
Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum in Las Vegas on Saturday shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.
O'Rourke said he had called his wife before taking the stage and said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.
The Democrat said he'd heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities."
"We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people per year will lose their lives to gun violence, and I cannot accept that," O'Rourke said.
ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.