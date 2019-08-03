El Paso shooting: Politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall

EL PASO, Tex. -- Texas politicians are tweeting their support for the City of El Paso after reports of an active shooter near a local mall.

The El Paso Police Department first reported there was an active shooter in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East, near the Cielo Vista Mall at 10:03 am.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police responding to reports of multiple active shooters near El Paso mall

About an hour later, police said there were several reports of multiple shooters.

Rep. Veronica Escobar and El Paso-based presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke both responded.

"Truly heartbreaking," O'Rourke said. "Stay safe El Paso."



"Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso," Escobar tweeted. "Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beto o'rourkemass shootingactive shooterpoliticsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Up to 18 shot, several killed near El Paso mall: Sources
10,500 remain without power in OC; flights resume at airport
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
Mother-daughter duo accused of O.C.'s largest case of housing fraud
Art or retaliation? Emoji war brewing in Manhattan Beach
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
SoCal homeowners being dropped by insurance companies because of fire risk
Show More
LAPD conducts raids, arrests 3 suspects in officer's fatal shooting
Deputy shoots suspect who struck another deputy with pickup truck
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
More TOP STORIES News