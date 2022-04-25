1 killed in crash with Caltrans truck on 105 Freeway in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (CNS) -- One person was killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash involving a Caltrans truck on the 105 Freeway in El Segundo, authorities said.The crash on the eastbound freeway, at North Nash Street, occurred a little after 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location at 8:28 a.m., where one person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least three vehicles, including the Caltrans truck, were involved in the crash, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.The deceased crash victim has not been identified. The Caltrans worker was not hurt.The CHP issued a Sigalert at 8:20 a.m. closing the number one and two lanes, which have since reopened.The investigation is ongoing.