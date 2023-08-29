El Segundo all-star team to celebrate Little League World Series win with the Dodgers

The Little League World Series champions from El Segundo are on top of the world right now and it's only going to get better.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Little League World Series champions from El Segundo are on top of the world right now and it's only going to get better.

After this weekend's historic win, the all-star team is set to meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday to celebrate.

The team invited the young athletes to Dodger Stadium shortly after their win.

On Monday, the boys were welcomed home by thousands as they caravaned along their hometown's streets.

The flight carrying the El Segundo team arrived at Los Angeles International Airport around 3 p.m. and was greeted with a fire department water cannon arcing over the aircraft.

El Segundo won the championship in dramatic fashion Sunday after Louis Lappe hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the sixth and final inning, beating the team from the Willemstad, Curacao-based Pabao Little League, 6-5, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

There will be a parade honoring the team on Main Street Sept. 10, the league announced Saturday.

In the 69-year existence of the El Segundo Little League, they never made it out of regionals. So to take it to the tournament was an enormous accomplishment.

El Segundo had to overcome several challenges to win it all. The team dealt with a stomach bug early on in the tournament and then had to win five games in a row to bring the world title home.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also gave a shoutout to the all-stars in a statement that said "this team gave us some unforgettable moments, and created memories for themselves and their loved ones that will last a lifetime."

The other Los Angeles County teams to win the Little League World Series were the all-star teams from the Granada Hills National Little League in 1963 and the Long Beach Little League in 1992 and 1993.

A team from Huntington Beach took the title in 2011.

City News Service contributed to this report.