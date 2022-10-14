Los Angeles man charged in kidnapping, sex assault on teen in El Sereno park bathroom

Edward William Banks, 27, from Los Angeles has been charged in the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in El Sereno.

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 27-year-old Los Angeles man has been charged in the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy at an El Sereno park.

Prosecutors allege Edward William Banks forced the teen into a park bathroom and sexually assaulted him Tuesday morning.

Tips from the public helped police arrest him later that night. Banks is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 8.

The District Attorney's Bureau of Victim Services has reached out to the victim's family to connect them with counseling and help in the healing process.