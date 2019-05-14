El Sereno barricade: Parolee in custody after firing nail gun at officers, police say

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A known parolee is in custody after he fired a nail gun at officers while barricaded inside an El Sereno home Monday night, police say.

The incident started as a landlord-tenant dispute before it turned into a barricade situation in the 4800 block of Gambier Street, according to Los Angeles police.

Authorities said the suspect fired a nail gun at officers numerous times.

The man, who police said is a known parolee, was barricaded inside the home as SWAT officers responded.

The suspect was later taken into custody. Information on injuries, if any, were not immediately released.
