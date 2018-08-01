El Sereno fatal shooting sparks death investigation

Part of Huntington drive in El Sereno is shutdown as police conduct a homicide investigation. Details @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/yvPp9pdfvd — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 1, 2018

An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in El Sereno early Wednesday morning.The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report about a shooting around 4:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue.Homicide detectives from LAPD's Hollenbeck Division were at the scene, where dozens of evidence markers were placed on the roadway.Additional details were not immediately released.