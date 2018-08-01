El Sereno fatal shooting sparks death investigation

A death investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in El Sereno early Wednesday morning. (KABC)

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in El Sereno early Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report about a shooting around 4:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue.

Homicide detectives from LAPD's Hollenbeck Division were at the scene, where dozens of evidence markers were placed on the roadway.

Additional details were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
