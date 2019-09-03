El Sereno hit-and-run leaves 62-year-old man dead; suspect sought

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in El Sereno Monday night, police said.Los Angeles police said the 62-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle going eastbound on the 4500 block of Huntington Drive at approximately 8:40 p.m.The man was transported in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died.Police described the suspect vehicle as a white car.The identity of the victim was not immediately known.