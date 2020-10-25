Hit-and-run suspect turns himself in to LAPD after collision that left cancer survivor, 75, on life support

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The suspect in an El Sereno hit-and-run crash that left a cancer survivor on life support has turned himself in to police, authorities said Saturday.

Oscar Garfias Suarez is accused of hitting 75-year-old Guillermo Cartagena on Thursday night before driving off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a grandfather, was crossing Bullard Avenue near Alhambra Avenue when he was hit, investigators said.

During the search for the suspect, police released surveillance video that appears to show a male driver getting out of a white pickup truck.

Suarez was arrested and booked for felony hit and run, the LAPD said. His bail was set at $28,340.
