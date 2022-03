EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A possible suspect was in custody after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an apartment building in El Sereno, authorities said.The shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hyde Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.First responders arrived to find the victim, unconscious but breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, an LAPD spokesperson said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.A person was detained in connection with the shooting, police said.The identities of the victim and the person in custody were not immediately disclosed.