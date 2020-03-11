Suspect captured on camera stealing El Sushi Loco restaurant cart in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brazen theft of a restaurant cart was caught on security camera and now the owner is asking for help in identifying the perpetrator.Francisco Mendoza owns a chain of three popular El Sushi Loco restaurants.He began his business selling his Mexican spiced sushi out a simple cart. Now someone stole that cart from the parking lot of the Pomona El Sushi Loco restaurant.Mendoza shared the security video and Tuesday night learned the cart has been found heavily damaged, but reparable.Mendoza hopes someone will recognize the person who stole it.