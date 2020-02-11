Elderly man dies after assault in Long Beach hospital, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly man staying at a Long Beach hospital has died after he was assaulted by another patient, police said.
Reginald Panthier, 37, is accused of beating 73-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Reyes on Jan. 31 at College Medical Center, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Police say Sanchez-Reyes was sharing a room with the suspect when Panthier attacked him.
The victim was transported to another hospital. He spent over a week in critical condition before he died Feb. 9.
Panthier faces multiple charges, including murder and elder abuse.
ABC7 reached out to College Medical Center and is waiting to hear back.
