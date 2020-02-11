Elderly man dies after assault in Long Beach hospital, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly man staying at a Long Beach hospital has died after he was assaulted by another patient, police said.Reginald Panthier, 37, is accused of beating 73-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Reyes on Jan. 31 at College Medical Center, according to the Long Beach Police Department.Police say Sanchez-Reyes was sharing a room with the suspect when Panthier attacked him.The victim was transported to another hospital. He spent over a week in critical condition before he died Feb. 9.Panthier faces multiple charges, including murder and elder abuse.ABC7 reached out to College Medical Center and is waiting to hear back.