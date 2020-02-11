Elderly man dies after assault in Long Beach hospital, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly man staying at a Long Beach hospital has died after he was assaulted by another patient, police said.

Reginald Panthier, 37, is accused of beating 73-year-old Francisco Sanchez-Reyes on Jan. 31 at College Medical Center, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say Sanchez-Reyes was sharing a room with the suspect when Panthier attacked him.

The victim was transported to another hospital. He spent over a week in critical condition before he died Feb. 9.

Panthier faces multiple charges, including murder and elder abuse.

ABC7 reached out to College Medical Center and is waiting to hear back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachassaulthomicidehospitalviolence
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Disneyland raises prices on tickets, annual passes
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Coronavirus quarantine lifted for evacuees at IE military base
Dead birds disguised as cat food confiscated at Virginia airport
1st mountain lion killed by landowner under CA depredation law
D Smoke welcomed back to Inglewood HS at Winter Pep Rally
Show More
NorCal county significantly speeds up processing of rape test kits
$338M of cocaine seized by US Coast Guard, offloaded in San Diego
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
Student's dad charged in alleged sex cult case at NY college
Motorcyclist killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash on 15 Fwy
More TOP STORIES News