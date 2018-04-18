Elderly man dies after family altercation in Pomona, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Pomona after a family altercation ended with the death of an elderly man, police said.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Pomona after a family altercation ended with the death of an elderly man, police said.

Pomona police received a call shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday about a person needing CPR at a location in the 1100 block of S. Hamilton Street. Responding officers found an unconscious man, who was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

The medical staff was not able to save the man, and he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities said upon investigation, they found out there was some kind of altercation between family members, during which the victim fell and hit his head. The Pomona Police Department's homicide team was called in to investigate.

A suspect, identified as Ricky Maciel, was arrested in connection with the man's death. The relationship between suspect and victim was not immediately known.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestdeath investigationfightelderlyPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News