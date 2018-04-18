Elderly man dies after family altercation in Pomona, police say

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Pomona after a family altercation ended with the death of an elderly man, police said.Pomona police received a call shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday about a person needing CPR at a location in the 1100 block of S. Hamilton Street. Responding officers found an unconscious man, who was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.The medical staff was not able to save the man, and he was pronounced dead, police said.Authorities said upon investigation, they found out there was some kind of altercation between family members, during which the victim fell and hit his head. The Pomona Police Department's homicide team was called in to investigate.A suspect, identified as Ricky Maciel, was arrested in connection with the man's death. The relationship between suspect and victim was not immediately known.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).