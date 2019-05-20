Elderly man rescued from Fullerton channel after falling in, breaking ankles

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly man has been hospitalized after being rescued from a Fullerton flood channel.Video shows the man trapped in the channel in the 100 block of South Cornell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The man broke both ankles during the incident, according to the Fullerton Fire Captain Brian Seymour.A witness told first responders that the man had fallen into the channel.Rescuers successfully conducted a dangerous swift-water rescue to save the man, slowly pulling him up a ladder to safety.The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.His condition was not immediately released.Fire crews said they were shocked to get a swift-water rescue call this time of year.Heavy downpours slammed Southern California over the weekend in a rare May rainstorm.