Elderly man rescued from Fullerton channel after falling in, breaking ankles

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly man has been hospitalized after being rescued from a Fullerton flood channel.

Video shows the man trapped in the channel in the 100 block of South Cornell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The man broke both ankles during the incident, according to the Fullerton Fire Captain Brian Seymour.

A witness told first responders that the man had fallen into the channel.

Rescuers successfully conducted a dangerous swift-water rescue to save the man, slowly pulling him up a ladder to safety.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

His condition was not immediately released.

Fire crews said they were shocked to get a swift-water rescue call this time of year.

Heavy downpours slammed Southern California over the weekend in a rare May rainstorm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countywater rescue
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News