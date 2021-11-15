movie

All-star ensemble brings filmmaker Eleanor Coppola's 'Love is Love is Love' to big screen

A trio of relationship stories are woven together in 85 year old filmmaker Eleanor Coppola's new movie
By
EMBED <>More Videos

A look at relationships in 'Love is Love is Love'

HOLLYWOOD -- At 85, Eleanor Coppola is a force. She's been married to director Francis Ford Coppola going on 60 years. Her daughter is director Sofia Coppola. But Eleanor is a director, too. And her second feature film is just out. It's called "Love Is Love is Love," an ensemble piece with a cast mostly in their 50s, 60s or 70s.

"I'm aiming to speak to an audience which I think is really kind of underserved, kind of the 50 and older audience. Everything is so focused on youth action movies and so forth," said Coppola.

"Love Is Love Is Love" weaves together three different stories that look at love, commitment and loyalty--and not just between couples but among friends, too. One of the stories involves a young woman learning about her late mother from her mother's friends.

"I don't have that much experience directing so I choose actors who are really good at what they do and I really give them the freedom," said Coppola. "You know, this is the part and these are the lines, this is what we're trying to achieve but you know to get there better than I do. And I really ask for their collaboration."

Coppola says getting her movies made hasn't been easy because there's no sex, no violence, no car chases...just stories. But those stories keep her working hard to achieve her dreams.

"Somebody told me that there's just a radio up on your shoulder that tells you, 'Oh, you can't do that, you're dumb, you're this, you're that.' You just have to reach up there and switch it off!" Coppola said.

"Love Is Love Is Love" is in limited release now. It'll be available on demand beginning Dec. 14.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
'Encanto' enchants audiences with love, music, magic
'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,' the 1970 classic, airs Friday on ABC
50th anniversary showing of 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' on ABC
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News