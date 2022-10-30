Early voting officially underway in LA County

Beginning Saturday, 118 vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 7.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Election Day isn't technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already underway in Los Angeles County, and dozens of vote centers opened Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early.

An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office headquarters in Norwalk. Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to every registered voter in the county -- roughly 5.6 million people.

Beginning Saturday, 118 vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 7, allowing residents to cast their in-person ballots. Beginning Nov. 5, a total of 640 Vote Centers will be open across the county.

Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county through Election Day, regardless of their place of residence.

On Election Day, the vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can locate the nearest vote center by searching online at locator.lavote.gov.

Residents can also return their vote-by-mail ballots at drop boxes located throughout the county.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.