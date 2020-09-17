Honda Center ready to be Orange County's 'Super Vote Center Site'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6371287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6428953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Trump and Biden campaigns are ready to deploy challengers to ballot-counting operations in battleground states.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- With the general election less than two months away, Wild Wing welcomed Orange County voters to his house to cast their ballots as part of a demonstration Wednesday, showcasing the latest use for the Honda Center during the COVID-19 pandemic -- a "Super Vote Center Site."Honda Center and OC Vibe CEO Tim Ryan said he was grateful the Honda Center has been used to help county residents through food banks, blood drives, marriage licenses and now voting during the pandemic."I normally am standing here introducing a boxing match or a major rock n' roll star or something related to the Anaheim Ducks," Ryan said.Starting October 30, through Election Day on November 3, OC Voters can stop by here-one of a 170 vote centers to make their voices heard.OC Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley explained the Honda Center will be the only place in the county where the process can be completed from registration to casting a ballot from the comfort of a voter's car, but if the primary election is any indication of what we'll see in November, Kelley said most may fill out a mail-in ballot."We saw eight out of 10 use that in March and I think we're going to see that again in the general election, but my concern is making sure people have a safe environment, that they feel comfortable voting and that we keep our workers and our voters safe and we've done a tremendous amount of planning to ensure that's going to take place," Kelley said.Kelley said workers will be ready with personal protective equipment. For voters wanting to walk in, voting booths will be sanitized and at least six feet apart. Face coverings will be suggested and available for people not wearing them."Look, if you want to come in and not wear a mask, we understand that, but we are going to take you to a location that is further distanced from voters," Kelley said.That distancing should be easier in a place this size. Staff said the site has the potential to safely process over 1,000 voters in a single day.Kelley encouraged voters to take advantage of the vote-by-mail option early to avoid last-minute crowds.