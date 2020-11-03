Politics

Trouble at the polls? Here's how to report voting issues

Here's how to report having trouble at the polls or other voting issues on Election Day.
If you are having trouble at a poll or voting location, here are some resources to report your issues.

Here are the phone numbers for the voter hotline:

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) - English
(800) 232-VOTA (8682) - Spanish
(800) 339-2857 - Chinese
(888) 345-2692 - Hindi
(800) 339-2865 - Japanese
(888) 345-4917 - Khmer
(866) 575-1558 - Korean
(800) 339-2957 - Tagalog
(855) 345-3933 - Thai
(800) 339-8163 - Vietnamese
(800) 833-8683 - TTY/TDD

LOS ANGELES
https://lavote.net/home/voting-elections/current-elections/find-my-election-information
800-815-2666

ORANGE COUNTY
https://www.ocvote.com/
714-567-7600

VENTURA COUNTY

https://recorder.countyofventura.org/
805-654-2664

RIVERSIDE COUNTY
https://www.voteinfo.net/index.asp
951-486-7200

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
https://www.sbcountyelections.com/Home.aspx
909-387-8300
