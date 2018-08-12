Electrical vault fire causes thousands to lose power in Riverside

Power in the area is expected to fully return by 2 p.m.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews are making progress on restoring power in Riverside after an overnight fire at an underground electrical vault.

The fire caused thousands in the area to lose power, but it's since been restored to all but 14 customers.

As fire crews arrived at the scene of the fire on Altadena Drive, they heard about an attic fire at a nearby home on Keating Drive.

They believe the underground fire may have caused some transformers to blow, leading to the second fire.

Firefighters quickly contained both fires and no one was hurt.

Power is expected to fully return by 2 p.m.
