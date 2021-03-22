Sports

Elgin Baylor, former Lakers Hall of Famer and 11-time NBA All-Star, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as "THE superstar of his era," adding that his many accolades speak to that.

His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD plans to reopen first group of schools week of April 12
LASD: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Asian woman in Compton
Las Virgenes Unified welcomes thousands of students back
CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on the 101 freeway
SoCal rallies combat rise in anti-Asian violence
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of COVID
Show More
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
About 40 false killer whales spotted along OC coast
'Murdered for no reason': Fresno street vendor shot and killed
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
More TOP STORIES News