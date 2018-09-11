Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be released from prison Sept. 19

This 2016 photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Wanda Barzee. A May 7, 2013 photo shows Elizabeth Smart during an interview in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY --
A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart as a teenager from her Salt Lake City bedroom in 2002 and hold her captive will be released from prison next week.

The surprise move announced Tuesday comes after authorities determined they had miscalculated the time 72-year-old Wanda Barzee previously served in federal custody.

Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months before Smart was found and rescued.

MORE: Elizabeth Smart's message to siblings allegedly held captive: 'Life is not as dark'

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole spokesman Greg Johnson said Barzee will be freed on Sept. 19. She will be under federal supervision for five years.

Smart, now 30, didn't immediately have comment.

The board said previously that Barzee would be released in January 2024 after it denied her an early parole following a hearing that she chose not to attend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisoninmateskidnappingu.s. & worldUtah
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
LA family demands answers after parked BMW catches fire
Hurricane Florence: SoCal first responders trek to East Coast
Many California marijuana products failing safety tests
Rosemead home invasion: Intruders attack woman with crowbar
VIDEO: Suspect tries to choke Moreno Valley K-9 with its own leash
VIDEO: Orcas swim alongside fishing boat in San Diego
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
Show More
LA families who lost loved ones to gun violence speak with LAPD chief
Teacher remembers girl killed in Cypress Park fire as 'bright spirit'
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'
Temporary homeless shelter opens in downtown LA
Rams win their season opener 33-13 over Raiders
More News