Society

Elon Musk, Grimes 'semi-separated,' ending romantic relationship after 3 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Grimes & Elon Musk welcome a baby

Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post's Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated."

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told the Post. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has had six children from previous relationships. One of them died as a baby. He has been married three times, including twice to "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityelon muskcelebrity breakupotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 injured in shooting at Willowbrook Metro station
Search intensifies for missing NJ woman last seen near Joshua Tree
Ex-OC pastor gets 14 years in prison after $33 million fraud scheme
SoCal man given last rites now recovering from COVID
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
USC investigation: Ex-Song Girls coach body-shamed squad members
Santa Ana one step closer to eviction protections, rent control
Show More
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
'The View' COVID chaos possibly sparked by false-positive test results
Matt Amodio passes $1 million mark on 'Jeopardy!'
Proposed relocation of convicted child rapist in the IE draws backlash
Woman barely escapes being hit by train in Netherlands - Video
More TOP STORIES News