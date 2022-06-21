twitter

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

NEW YORK -- Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Shares rose about 3% to $38.98 before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered for each share. The company's stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a litter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it "unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement." If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 for each share they own.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesselon musksocial mediau.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TWITTER
Elon Musk tries to ease concerns in first meeting with Twitter workers
Elon Musk threatens to end $44B deal to buy Twitter
Yankees and Rays share gun violence facts instead of game coverage
LeBron James Twitter Q&A: Still planning to play with Bronny; names...
TOP STORIES
Coyote attacks beloved family dog in Huntington Beach
California lawmakers to investigate cause of high gas prices
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young kids. What parents should know
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Fierce firefight in Hollywood Hills keeps brush fire away from homes
2nd American killed fighting in Ukraine, officials say
Monkeypox spread has AIDS Healthcare Foundation raising concerns
Show More
Riverside County authorities seize $1.5M worth of fentanyl products
Kellogg announces split into 3 separate companies
Long Beach police find man mortally wounded in vehicle after shootout
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
Edibles found in NC Red Robin to-go orders gets employee fired
More TOP STORIES News