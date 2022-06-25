elon musk

Santa Monica judge approves name, gender change for child of Elon Musk

Musk's daughter turned 18 this year and made the filing soon after.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- A judge has approved a request by a child of Elon Musk for a name and gender change.

On Wednesday, Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Rafael Ongkeko granted the petition submitted by Xavier Alexander Musk, who forthwith will be recognized as a woman known as Vivian Jenna Wilson.

"A new birth certificate reflecting the change of gender as described above shall be issued,'' stated a minute order issued by the judge's clerk.

No objections to the petition were filed, which was brought April 18, the day after the petitioner's 18th birthday.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,'' the petitioner stated in court papers.

The petitioner's mother is Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was wed to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

The petitioner also has a twin brother.

