Embezzlement suspect accused of stealing more than $88,000 from Girl Scout troops, Beverly Hills Cancer Center

A woman has been arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of embezzling more than $88,000 from several Girl Scout troops and the Beverly Hills Cancer Center.

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman has been arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of embezzling more than $88,000 from several Girl Scout troops and the Beverly Hills Cancer Center, authorities announced Tuesday.

Detectives from the agency's Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau took Patricia Cascione into custody Monday on suspicion of grand theft and theft by false pretense, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Culminating a 15-month investigation, the detectives served a search warrant at her home and recovered additional evidence, authorities said.

Over the past 25 years, Cascione served as the treasurer for multiple Girl Scout troops and Girl Scouts service unit in Santa Clarita, a sheriff's statement said.

"It is alleged that during the past five years, Ms. Cascione embezzled over $58,000 from several Girl Scout troops and service unit bank accounts she had control over," the news release said.

Investigators publicly distributed the suspect's photo after her arrest in an effort to identify other possible victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff's Sgt. David Chambers at (661) 471-1534.
