Coronavirus California

Check your mailbox: Some California children will receive up to $365 for emergency food during pandemic

If you have a child eligible for free or reduced price lunches at school, start checking your mailbox now for a one-time payment for emergency food. The payments range up to $365 per child.
By Jennifer Olney
If you have a child eligible for free or reduced price lunches at school, start checking your mailbox now for a one-time payment for emergency food. The payments range up to $365 per child.

The California Department of Social Services is sending out payments on debit cards that are expected to arrive at homes between May 12 and May 22.

RELATED: Western States Pact jointly request $1 trillion from federal government, Gov. Gavin Newsom announces

The payment cards are labeled "P-EBT" which stands for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer. The payments are in addition to any other aid your child may already be receiving.

Most families with children who have applied for CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits will get their P-EBT card in the mail automatically according to a department spokesman. About 3.8 million California children are expected to receive this benefit.

Applications for CalFresh, the state's version of food stamps, are skyrocketing. Preliminary figures for the first three weeks of April show more than 264,000 applications, compared to about 119,000 for the same period last year.

RELATED: Where's my check? Answers to common stimulus payment questions
EMBED More News Videos

With so many facing economic uncertainty, we asked an expert for advice on what you should know about your stimulus check and other pressing financial issues.


Families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and who do not get CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits can apply for Pandemic EBT benefits online starting on May 22 and must apply online by June 30, 2020. After that, no more applications will be accepted.

The cards can be used to buy food only and are accepted at most grocery stores and farmer's markets.

To apply online starting May 22, 2020, go to this link: https://ca.p-ebt.org/

If you apply online and do not receive your P-EBT card, call California's EBT customer service center at (877) 328-9677. It is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

RELATED: Stimulus check confusion? IRS answers some basic questions
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. government has distributed millions of economic impact payments and more are on their way, but many Americans have run into some hiccups, while others say finding answers to their questions has proven difficult.


Looking for more information? You can find COVID-19 help, information and resources here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcaliforniafood stampschildren's healthchildrencoronavirus helpcoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusfree foodcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County reports 39 new deaths, 591 additional cases
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
Orange County reports 55 new cases, no new deaths
As businesses reopen, some look to thermal camera that can read body temperatures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over state
Corey La Barrie death: Daniel Silva arrested in fatal crash
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
Voters encouraged to use mail-in ballots for Tuesday's election in CA 25 district
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Man battles COVID-19 while wife delivers baby in same SoCal hospital
WATCH TUESDAY: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
Show More
COVID-19: LA County reports 39 new deaths, 591 additional cases
Video shows police confrontation with supporters of defiant Fresno restaurant
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Cluster of 5 COVID-19 cases traced to Pasadena birthday party
Ferrer says restrictions could come back if guidelines not followed
More TOP STORIES News