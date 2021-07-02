2 pilots rescued after plane makes emergency landing off Hawaii coast

HONOLULU -- A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Friday morning and both people on board have been rescued.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilots of the Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 cargo aircraft in the water around 2:30 a.m.

According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members.

Hawaii News Now reported that the crash happened about 2 miles off Kalaeloa Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The FAA released the following statement:

