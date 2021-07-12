emmys

2021 Emmy nominations: How to watch live and other things to know

Watch the 2021 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 13, here or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku
EMBED <>More Videos

A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready, TV lovers: Emmy season is here!

Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmys are set to be announced Tuesday morning by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will also appear during the nomination announcement event.

Watch the 2021 Emmy nominations announcement at 11:30 AM ET | 8:30 AM PT on Tuesday, July 13, here on this page or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku.

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso," "The Mandalorian" and "Bridgerton" are among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations.

The Emmys ceremony will return to a live telecast after last year's pandemic-forced virtual event. The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in September with a limited audience of nominees and guests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmystelevisionotrcprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
EMMYS
Oscar winner named Oscar? Yes, it's happened
Boyle Heights native shares his first Emmy with the community
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
Emmy-winning actresses don Breonna Taylor shirts during show
TOP STORIES
LA County reports more than 3K new COVID cases in 3 days
$62 million Super Lotto ticket sold in Van Nuys
Fire guts popular Lake Elsinore biker bar, kills owner's dog
$50K reward amid search for driver in deadly Harbor City crash
Excessive heat, high temps Monday for desert communities, IE
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
Burned cougar found in backyard in 2020 looks healthy on wildlife cam
Show More
Texas Democrats leaving state to stop GOP voting bill
Study: ICE medical personnel often ignored warning signs before deaths
Beckwourth Complex wildfire burns 86,000 acres in the Sierra
Cal ISO: Flex Alert in effect Monday as hot temps continue
Fundraiser held for 2 fruit vendors struck, 1 fatally, by DUI suspect
More TOP STORIES News