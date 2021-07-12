2021 Emmy nominations: How to watch live and other things to know

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready, TV lovers: Emmy season is here!Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmys are set to be announced Tuesday morning by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will also appear during the nomination announcement event."The Crown," "Ted Lasso," "The Mandalorian" and "Bridgerton" are among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations.The Emmys ceremony will return to a live telecast after last year's pandemic-forced virtual event. The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in September with a limited audience of nominees and guests.