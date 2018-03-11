Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man at a Domino's Pizza in La Puente.The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the business in the 1000 block of N. Hacienda Boulevard.Deputies were responding to an "assault with a deadly weapon" call when they found a man with at least one stab wound to the upper body.The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a fight and one of them produced a knife and stabbed the other. LASD officials said both were employees at the location.The suspect was detained for questioning, LASD officials said, and the knife was recovered at the scene.