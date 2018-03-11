LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man at a Domino's Pizza in La Puente.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the business in the 1000 block of N. Hacienda Boulevard.
Deputies were responding to an "assault with a deadly weapon" call when they found a man with at least one stab wound to the upper body.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in a fight and one of them produced a knife and stabbed the other. LASD officials said both were employees at the location.
The suspect was detained for questioning, LASD officials said, and the knife was recovered at the scene.