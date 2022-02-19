'Encanto' co-star Adassa happy to talk about 'Bruno', thrilled with Oscar nominated film's success

HOLLYWOOD -- "Encanto" has been nominated for three Academy Awards. The animated musical is back in theaters, which probably means there will be "We Don't Talk About Bruno" sing-alongs coast-to-coast.One of the stars of the movie is part of that hit song. And for Adassa, this whole experience is a beautiful dream come true."I'm so excited to go with my kids, especially now that they know all the songs. And I know all the songs by heart," said Adassa. "I'm so excited!"In "Encanto," Adassa voices the role of "Dolores," who possesses the gift of amazing hearing. Adassa personally possesses the gift of song and she uses it in the movie, which is set in a magical Colombian village. She also get to be a part of the song that's become the biggest single so far this year, "We Don't Talk About Bruno.""It's a giant leap forward. Things that I had to struggle so long at the beginning of my career to accomplish now are wide open possibilities for anybody who has a dream," said Adassa. "So to see where I started 20 years ago having to scratch and just pave my way with blood, trying to accomplish something. Now that a Colombian comes out now and it's like the coolest thing."Adassa once said she'd be ready when opportunity knocked. And it has."I'm forever grateful for the opportunity knocking, let me tell you! It's been a dream come true. I cannot believe I'm here. "Encanto" has broken not just so many records but made us all feel seen and feel like we've been heard," said Adassa. "And always believe in your dreams because a dream worth having is worth coming true."Adassa has actually been dreaming about Disney for years...beginning with "The Little Mermaid.""That was the film that did it for me. I knew I wanted to be a singer after I heard 'Part of Your World.' Jodi Benson, 1989," said Adassa. "That was the day I was, like, I want to sing forever."