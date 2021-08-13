4 children injured in fatal wrong-way crash on 101 Freeway in Encino; southbound lanes shut down

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fatal wrong-way crash shut down all lanes of the southbound 101 Freeway in Encino and also left five people injured, including four children who were in a vehicle that was involved.The crash happened Thursday evening when a white SUV collided head-on with a semi truck near the 405 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Six people were inside that car, including the children. One person who firefighters were trying to extract from the SUV was pronounced dead. The children were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.One person, believed to be the driver, was seen being taken into custody on the freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log, officers Tased that man because he was uncooperative.It's not clear why he was driving in the direction of oncoming traffic.At least one lane of the southbound freeway was later reopened.