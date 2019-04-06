Encino home of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reportedly burglarized

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Encino home of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was reportedly burglarized Thursday night.Los Angeles police only confirmed officers responded to a burglary on the 16900 block of Encino Hills Drive around 9 p.m. and a report was taken.Surveillance video posted to Ring's Neighbors app shows two masked people exiting the home, one carrying a bag.According to the video's description, the masked men smashed their way in through a glass back door. They were inside for less than five minutes.The person carrying the bag places a hand over the surveillance camera before leaving.Neighbors said this is nothing new for this area, and they're getting fed up."It's not acceptable that so many houses have gotten broken into on this street," said Encino resident Ketan Parekh. "That house, my house, there have been other houses on this street that have gotten broken into. I don't know at what point something gets really done."Police fingerprinted the home and they're hoping this video can help identify the burglars who were apparently picked up by a black SUV that had been circling the neighborhood, according to the video description.