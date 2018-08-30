San Fernando Valley man charged with threats to Boston Globe over Trump editorials

A flag is reflected in window at The Boston Globe building in Boston, Monday 8, 2009. (AP Photo/Eric J. Shelton)

BOSTON --
Federal prosecutors say a Los Angeles man has been charged with threatening to kill Boston Globe employees over a Globe-coordinated series of newspaper editorials condemning President Donald Trump's suggestion that journalists are the enemy.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 68-year-old Robert Chain, of Encino, made more than a dozen threatening phone calls to the Globe's newsroom between Aug. 10 and Aug. 22.

Prosecutors say on the day the editorials were published in newspapers across the country, Chain called the newsroom and threatened to shoot Globe employees. That threat prompted a police response and increased security at the newspaper's offices.

It was not immediately clear if Chain has an attorney. Prosecutors say he's expected to appear in Los Angeles' federal court Thursday and be transferred to Boston at a later date.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
