Investigation underway after person shot during robbery in Encino, LAPD says

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Monday morning after one person was shot during a robbery in Encino.

Officers responded to the 18000 block of Martha Street around 6:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

AIR7HD was over the residential area, where several patrol cars were seen in front of a home.

The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear if that person was the owner of that home, or what exactly was taken during the robbery.

The suspect appeared to have fled the scene, and authorities could not provide information on the suspected shooter.

