Enter for a chance to win tickets to the OC Auto Show!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to the OC Auto Show!
The Orange County Auto Show is one the largest auto shows in the nation, with over six hundred of the hottest new vehicles all in one place. Cars, trucks, SUVs, concepts, exotics and more! Test drive over one hundred vehicles at the show and check out the Off-road Test Track from Jeep. Visit Electric Avenue and see how to make the switch. Kids are free and there's fun for everyone.
The Orange County Auto Show
October 3rd -October 6th
Show Hours:
Thursday 4pm-10pm
Friday 12noon-10pm
Saturday 9am-10pm
Sunday 9am-7pm
Anaheim Convention Center
800 W Katella Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
https://autoshowoc.com/
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 9/22/19 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/06a0a8d16053d54165c117c15792c3e5.pdf.
Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/Dw1TCQE
