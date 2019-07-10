Enter for chance to experience Apollo 11 at the Rose Bowl!

In 1969, NASA launched its most daring mission in sending astronauts to land on the moon and returning them safely home. As we move toward the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the lunar surface, the time has come to tell one of the greatest stories in human history.
Apollo 11 is a ground-breaking new show with an original story performed by a full cast and presented in the spectacular lunar dome with 40K square feet of video projections. This truly immersive experience take you from the thrill of the countdown to the enormous Saturn V rocket launch and on an unforgettable journey to the moon!
Show Information:
LUNAR DOME at the Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Drive
Parking Lot K
Pasadena, CA 91103
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7/18/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/83c29dbd8873ef0ee0eeae493acab9c7.pdf. Void where prohibited.
