ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win four tickets to see "Enter for chance to win 4 tickets to "Maestro of the Movies: The Music of John Williams" at the Hollywood Bowl" at the Hollywood Bowl including a picnic dinner for four!
John Williams hosts an evening of his cinematic scores including the West Coast premiere of his new theme for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - all performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conducted by his colleague and friend, maestro David Newman. The night will include selections performed with film clips from Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, and more!
Here's how to enter: Go to the ABC7 Instagram page and look for the Sweepstakes post.
1) Follow BOTH the ABC7 Instagram account (@abc7la) and the official Hollywood Bowl Instagram account (@HollywoodBowl);
(2) Find and "Like" the sweepstakes-themed post on the ABC7 Instagram feed
(3) Tag three friends on the sweepstakes post
It's that easy. Enter and you could win tickets to an unforgettable concert you won't want to miss!
Show Information:
Maestro of the Movies: The Music of John Williams
The Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, California
Aug. 30 - 31, 2019 and Sept. 1, 2019
For more concert information or to order tickets online, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/26/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per person regardless of the number of Instagram accounts a person may have. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/669155ad026e214b3904c806c812d2ca.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://www.instagram.com/abc7la
Sponsored Content
Enter for chance to win 4 tickets to "Maestro of the Movies: The Music of John Williams" at the Hollywood Bowl
Sponsored Content
More Videos