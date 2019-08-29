Enter for chance to win 4 tickets to see Barry Manilow with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl

ABC7 has your chance to win 4 tickets to see Barry Manilow with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl complete with 4 picnic dinners.
One of the greatest entertainers in history shines on the Hollywood Bowl stage with the LA Philharmonic. You don't want to miss Barry Manilow!
Here's how to enter: Go to the ABC7 Instagram page and look for the Sweepstakes post.
1) Follow BOTH the ABC7 Instagram account (@abc7la) and the official Hollywood Bowl Instagram account (@HollywoodBowl);
(2) Find and "Like" the sweepstakes-themed post on the ABC7 Instagram feed
(3) Tag three friends on the sweepstakes post
It's that easy. Enter and you could win tickets to an unforgettable concert you won't want to miss!
Show Information:
The Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, California
Sept 6-7, 2019
For more concert information or to order tickets online, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 9/3/19 at 10:00am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per person regardless of the number of Instagram accounts a person may have. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/79d8f7225084b1dfb5dfa6d3d2b0148b.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://www.instagram.com/abc7la
