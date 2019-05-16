Enter for chance to win a $1,000 gift card!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win a $1,000 Gift Card!

ABC7 wants to make your summer fun! Just watch Eyewitness News at 11pm, and wait for the "Summer Fun Keyword" of the day for your chance to win. You could win a $1000 gift card for a fun trip, some cool new gear, or whatever would make your summer... Hotter!

We're giving away $1000 gift cards every night until May 22nd - and all you have to do is watch to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 5/22/19 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2W8JjYj. Void where prohibited.

Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/7c4EgaTB
