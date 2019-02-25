Don't miss NASCAR's only stop in Southern California right here at Auto Club Speedway. Enjoy flat out and five wide racing, live music, great food, Monster Energy stunt shows, and so much more! Watch NASCAR's up and coming drivers battle it on the track for the NXS 300 on Saturday, March 16th. Then on Sunday, March 17th sit back and relax as the pros take the wheel.
Visit http://www.autoclubspeedway.com/Tickets-and-Events/Events/Auto-Club-400.aspx?PromotionCode=ACS:TP:WL:TS:SG:NS:RC_AC400KABC20191095 for more information.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 3/8/19 at 2 pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2GULu9P. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/4Trx68in
